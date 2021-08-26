UMT president meets CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

President University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hassan Murad met with the Chief Minister of Baluchistan Jam Kamal Khan. In the meeting various viewpoints were exchanged including the promotion of technology in the province, higher education, artificial intelligence as well as provision of scholarships to students. Ibrahim Murad gave a brief overview of UMT’s educational and extra-curricular activities.

President UMT Ibrahim Murad further said that learners from different cities across Pakistan, especially from every city of Balochistan, are getting quality education on the best scholarships and hundreds of Baloch students have completed their degrees in various programs as well. “Our aim is the promotion of an innovation hub and knowledge economy in the country” said Ibrahim Murad.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the role of UMT in the education sector and said that we welcome the establishment of an institution like UMT to improve the educational situation in Balochistan. Balochistan government will extend its full support in this regard; he added.

CM Jam Kamal said that universities play a vital role in human resource development therefore we are establishing universities in various cities of Balochistan. In this regard we are also giving an annual grant of Rs. 2.5 billion for the promotion of higher education; he added. President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir to Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan at the conclusion of the meeting. Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana and Secretary Higher Education, Mohammad Hashim Ghilzai also attended the meeting.