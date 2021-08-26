MoU signed to promote e-commerce with SCO countries

In a milestone move to promote collaboration among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in the digital economy, Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on building a cross-border e-commerce platform with nine trade organisations of SCO member states.

The MoU inked at the Digital Commerce Conference of the 2021 China-SCO Forum on the Digital Economy Industry in China’s tech powerhouse of Chongqing, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

Four areas of cooperation in cross-border e-commerce are highlighted in the MoU.

According to the MoU, online and offline conferences will be held to help build e-commerce platforms for international trade facilitation, digital technology exchanges and experience sharing. Cooperation will also cover joint e-commerce talent training. The organisations will engage colleges and universities, professional training institutions, e-commerce enterprises and industry associations in cultivating e-commerce talents.

The MoU said that the organisations will draw on e-commerce to promote the production and distribution of competitive products among SCO countries, and to facilitate production and marketing by providing enterprises with overseas public warehouse, logistics, payment and other services and support to reach cooperation. The organisations will also encourage and guide enterprises to participate in and share e-commerce deve lopments in international exhibitions and forums on the digital economy, and draw on such platforms to create business opportunities for enterprises.

Themed “Joint e-commerce cooperation for a shared future, the Digital Commerce Conference discusses the new trends in international e-commerce and is joined by officials of SCO member states including Pakistan, and ambassadors of SCO countries in China, e-commerce enterprises and experts.