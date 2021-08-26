PTI working to make country greener: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill has said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is ambitiously working to bring about an improvement in environment related issues. Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that a number of initiatives were being taken by the government as per vision of the prime minister to make the country greener, adding that durable development in the country was a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well. He said the first-ever smart environment-friendly forest would be developed in this area on 25,000 kanal which would be later extended up to 60,000 kanal. Shehbaz Gill said the Ravi Urban project was also a great initiative of the government towards welfare and prosperity of the masses as a new environment-friendly city would be developed there. The SAPM said the Ravi Urban project would be made attractive for tourism as fruit trees would be planted besides developing recreational sites. He said the project would be executed in such a way that it would generate income rather putting financial burden on taxpayers.













