Sheikh Rasheed: PM Imran Khan will address to the world in 10-15 days on Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak to the world on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rasheed was holding a news conference where he spoke about the Chaman border and the situation in Afghanistan, adding that the Chaman border was an important trade route for both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rasheed didn’t further elaborate about the PM’s address nor did he share at what forum the premier will speak to the international community.

“The borders of Chaman are open, Pakistan is not reeling under any pressure of immigrants,” the interior minister said.

The minister said Islamabad will not allow the TTP to carry out disruptive activities in Pakistan. Without taking any name, Rasheed warned that “enemy elements” were uncompromising in destroying the peace in Balochistan.

“I watched Suhail Shaheen and Zabihullah Mujahid’s interviews. They guaranteed that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any other country in the world,” minister said.

He said that India is planning schemes against Pakistan, adding that the evolving situation in Afghanistan is painful for India to digest.

“India is not comfortable with the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” he said. “You can see it in their mourning faces.”

New Delhi had now tasted defeat after the previous regime had been expelled from power. The minister said India’s consulates in Afghanistan were being used for anti-Pakistan activities during Ashraf Ghani’s presidency, The minister also added that New Delhi is involved in planning against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that Pakistan will not let any tricks against the project succeed.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan will provide security to every Chinese worker involved with the project. “No power on earth can undo CPEC,” he added.

He said Pakistan has been working round the clock to ensure the removal of foreigners, journalists and diplomats from Afghanistan.

“As of yesterday, 2,538 people in total have been brought from Afghanistan [to Pakistan] via Kabul airport,” he said. “As many as 1,100 people from the Torkham border have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan.”

The interior minister also took digs at the opposition alliance during his news conference, saying that they must understand that the next six months will be vital for international politics.

“I’d like to give some free advice to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM): now is not the time for domestic politics,” he said. “Only JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman understands international politics in the PDM; the rest are part of the ‘Under 19 team’,” he added.

Criticizing the opposition, Sheikh Rasheed said they were still thinking 10 years behind, adding that people do not change their positions and viewpoint based on jalsas alone.