PM inaugurates country’s first-ever ‘Smart Forest’ in Sheikhupura

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the country’s first ‘Smart Forest’ in the Rakh Jhok area of Sheikhupura. The prime minister planted a sapling in the forest, which is first of its kind being equipped with technology sensors and surveillance systems.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and senior officials of the Punjab government were present. The Rakh Jhok Forest is a project of Ravi Urban Development Authority covering 24,000 kanals of land. Technology giant Huawei will be the smart partner in the project.