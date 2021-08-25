Radio for a brighter Pakistan

Pakistan refers to purity, promise and potential. Here in question is the commoner, the majority of the people of Pakistan. It is a matter of Gross National Happiness or quality of life of our people as lyrics Schumacher with “small is beautiful” notion.

Indeed, the all-time brightest for the nation is world’s guiding light from Seerat unNabi (PBUH) to life simplicity and success as dreamt by Allama Iqbal, national and universal poet and practiced as an ever-shining example by Quaid i Azam in letter and spirit.

As such, no viable medium of communication can be as simple and affordable and as efficient and effective in transforming the layman’s life in terms of positive thinking, relishing entertainment and quality of life than simple radio.

Information and entertainment with efficacy and accuracy is a radio ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 and beyond be it homes, “dhabas”, vendors, cobblers, masons, plumbers, mechanics, rickshaws, taxis, cart-pushers or car cleaners, so on and so forth.

What a wonderful blessing is a transistor for a farmer with farmers’ news, enthralling entertainment and heartening music working in the fields or retiring after work on a comfy charpoy attuned to Radio Pak program “Kisan bhaiyo kay liae”.

Radio sets, small, medium or big, are echoing with millions, on national occasions to the tune of ” Dil dil Pakistan, Hum Zinda qaum hain, Youn di humain Azadi, Jug Jug Jiyae mera pyara watan, Chand meri zameen, Ye pyara parcham”, and you name it.

On festivities as Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha there are public entertaining programmes and on religious occasions as “Jashn e Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)” and Muharram there are programs on supreme sacrifice at Karbala, greatest sacrifice for humanity!

Radio is vital public information during national emergencies and natural calamities like wars, floods, cyclones, earthquakes and pandemic of corona, during political turmoil, dreads of terrorism, or any law-and-order situation facing the country.

What remains of basic and vital significance here is insight and ingenuity with willingness and commitment by concerned management and expertise to devise and present absorbing and life enlightening programs for the common man’s good.

Imagine how glued to radio set from sick road beggars to ill home Olds for doctor advice that treats and cures with follow-up. See how engrossed are lone-bread earners and housewives are on radio experts budget tips.

Look how can radio life-changing literacy and skills training programmes make it all-smiles for the commoners and see how can psycho-social radio counselling helps the so-called derailed or depressed individuals and families with peace of mind.

Have we imagined how expert radio counsellors-doctors infuse self-confidence for the mentally-challenged people, especially, special children with treatment, rehabilitation and feedback and bringing cheers and glow in their gloomy lives all for betterment?

How thrilling and entertaining it is for our children to be attuned to absorbing radio programs as sports calls, news, views, quiz, pics, commentaries, interviews, talk shows, traditional sports like “gulli danda, pitthu garm, kora jamai shahi, kho, barf pani” etc.

Radio means radio: Private FM and Radio Pakistan. So it is here that their good Management and Production need to blend and work on national policies towards rejuvenation of the nation gradually through life-changing radio programs indeed.

While film, print, social and electronic media continue to shine in their respective colours, it is the commoner’s life-changing radio vying for intelligentsia, leaders and statesmen as trendsetters to pioneer radio as national priority and salvation.

Seen radio inculcating business acumen-awareness among business students and young entrepreneurs fostering private-public partnership enabling them self-reliance with grace, dignity and honour in the comity of nations to a brighter Pakistan!?

The writer carries rich education and management reputation contributing to social and print media on national and international affairs. He can be reached at parvezjamil@hotmail.com