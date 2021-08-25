Rupee loses 78 paisas against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 78 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs165.20 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs164.42. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs164.9 and Rs165.9 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by Rs0.96 and closed at Rs193.78 against the last day’s trading of Rs192.82, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen gained one paisas to close at Rs1.50, whereas an increase of Rs1.88 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs226.33 as compared to its last closing of Rs224.45. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 21 paisa each to close at Rs44.97 and Rs44.05 respectively.













