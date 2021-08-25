Govt release Rs6 billion under DLTL schemes for industries

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday has released Rs6 billion under Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

This includes Rs5.6 billion for Textiles sector and Rs400 million for Non-Textile sector, the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

“I hope this will contribute to improving the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance Pakistan’s exports” he said.

Last Friday, I visited the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) where I had a positive interactive session with members, he said.

The adviser said that GCCI is a very progressive Chamber having diversified product range and substantial exports.

He said that Gujranwala has all the potential to become a major “Engineering Hub of Pakistan” and play a prominent role in Pakistan’s economic development.