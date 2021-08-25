Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Policy)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as a member (Customs-Policy) (OPS), FBR (HQ) Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued on Tuesday, he assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Syed Asad Raza Rizvi, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post collector, collectorate of customs (exports), customs house, Karachi.

Abdul Waheed Marwat, Muhammad Yaqoob Mako, Muhammad Jamil Nasir Khan, and Muhammad Saqif Saeed, PCS/BS-20 officers have assumed the charge of the post-Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

FBR notified Dr Tahir Qureshi, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post collector, collectorate of customs appraisement (West), customs house, Karachi.

Mirza Mubashir Baig, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post collector, collectorate of customs appraisement, Lahore.

According to the notification, Ihsan Ali Shah, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post director, directorate (Hqs), post clearance and internal audit, Karachi.