Balochistan to serve as engine of growth for national economy

Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that Balochistan would soon serve as an engine of growth for the national economy. Sharing three-year performance details of the Balochistan government in a press conference, he said that the delivery phase of the government was rapidly progressing while the living standard and basic amenities for the local people were being improved.

He was of the view that civic life in Balochistan had been improved to a great extent with successful implementation of the development schemes and strategic initiatives taken by its government. He claimed that the provincial government, led by Chief Minister Jam Kamal, enjoyed the full confidence of the public. Shahwani said that the Balochistan government had started construction work of the first ever Cancer Hospital in the province at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Quetta. He said that the government is all set to complete 120-bed Quetta Cardiac Hospital within the stipulated time period as 90 percent construction work had been completed over the project.

The establishment of 20-bed fully equipped Intensive Care Units (ICU) at District Headquarter Hospital Zhob, Naseerabad and Turbat were in process with a cost of Rs100 million each, the spokesperson informed.

Balochistan government has installed 10 tele-health facilities at various Basic Health Units (BHUs) in rural areas of the province in order to provide the best healthcare to the people. The program would be extended to almost all BHUs in other areas too, he added.

The Balochistan government has also established District Headquarters (DHQs) hospitals in Naseerabad and Taftan while two more would also be constructed at Sohbatpur and Surab. The government has constructed 104 new Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the province to ensure best health care facilities for the masses at their nearest.

The Balochistan government has also established 150 labs at the existing BHUs in the far-flung areas of the province. He said that the government has appointed as many as 1300 doctors in various districts and teaching hospitals on adhoc basis to tackle the challenges and overcome the shortage.

The Balochistan government had also established medical emergency response centres on main highways at a cost of Rs3921 million to provide medical facilities to the victims of road accidents.

Shahwani said that the government had announced to launch Balochistan Health Card facility at a cost of Rs5.914 billion to provide health cover upto Rs one million each to around 1.875 million families of the province.

The provincial government with the collaboration of Child Life Foundation was establishing an early Child Care Centre at Civil Hospital Quetta.