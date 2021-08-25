Zendaya and Tom Holland prove they’re still going strong while attending wedding together

Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing to take their off-screen relationship to new heights.

The on-screen duo and now real-life couple-who first sent shock waves through both the Spider-Man fanbase when they were spotted kissing in early July-proved that their relationship is still going strong after attending a friend’s wedding together over the weekend.

In a photo shared on Sunday by friend and wedding guest, Esteban Camarillo on Instagram Stories, the two Spider-Man: Far from Home stars are seen closer than ever, lightly touching heads while striking a pose alongside their pals. For the occasion, Zendaya, 24, opted for a long-sleeved bronze gown while Tom, 25, donned a white collared shirt, black pants and brown loafers.

And although the two have yet to publicly address their budding romance, fans have managed to keep their eagle eye on the couple ever since things heated up noticeably over the summer.

For Zendaya and Tom-who wrapped their latest instalment as co-stars and fated love interests Peter Parker and MJ in their upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home earlier this year-rumours of a romance were first sparked as early as 2017. While a source did confirm to E! News at the time that the two were more than just friends, the pair denied the rumours and maintained they were just close co-stars who happened to get along really well.

