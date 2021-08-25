Hailey Baldwin supports Selena Gomez’s latest career milestone

Need more proof there’s no bad blood between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber?

Come and get it.

After Elle posted a picture of the singer gracing the cover of its September issue to Instagram last week, the model showed her support by liking the post.

However, this is hardly a rare occurrence. Back in March, Hailey liked a photo of Selena covering Vogue. In fact, the runway star has shown there’s no beef between the two on several occasions, such as by liking a photo of the artist celebrating the release of her Rare singles in 2019 and hearting a snap of Selena getting ready for the American Music Awards later that year.

And whenever there’s been any speculation of drama, Hailey, who is married to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, has been quick to shut it down. For instance, some followers wondered if shade was thrown after Selena released her song “Lose You to Love Me” and Hailey later posted a picture of the Summer Walker track “I’ll Kill You.” However, Hailey made it clear that any interpretations of this being some kind of response to Selena’s hit were “nonsense” and “complete BS.” Selena also appeared to respond to the rumours during an Instagram Live. “I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down,” she said at the time. “So please be kind to everyone.”

During a 2019 interview with British Vogue, Hailey spoke about the “toxicity” that can come with social media.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just… toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop,” she said, later adding, “I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.'”