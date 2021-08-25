JKNF remembers Mushtaq Wani, Dr Aala on death anniversaries

Senior APHC leader and Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani has paid rich tributes to deceased liberation leaders Advocate Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and Dr Abudul Aala for their peerless contribution to Kashmir cause.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday Wani said that the duo had struggled and devoted their entire lives for the noble cause of freedom.

Referring to their indomitable role in the ongoing freedom struggle Wani said that the deceased leaders have been on the forefront of the liberation movement and played a vital role in before and after the initiation of the ongoing resistance struggle in early 90s. Lauding their services for the collective cause of freedom the National Front leader said that deceased leaders would always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir history for their unprecedented political and social services.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement the Front leader while voicing his concern over the stepped-up human rights violations and state-terrorism in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir said that the Modi led fascist regime was hell bent to choke every dissenting voice in Kashmir through the use of its repressive state apparatus and draconian laws enforced in the state.

India on one hand uses its military might to kill, harass and humiliate Kashmiris while on the other it has been hectically engaged in hatching conspiracies to silence genuine political voices that represent a vast majority of Kashmiri people. Referring to a media report regarding the BJP government’s plan to impose sanctions on All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) under UAPA, he said that India must bear in mind the fact that banning political activities and political platforms would neither change the reality of Kashmir issue nor would it change ground reality in the region.

“Kashmir is a UN recognized disputed territory on which the UN general assembly, UN security council and United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) have passed dozens of resolutions that besides sanctifying the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have determined how it should be honoured through a free and fair plebiscite”, Wani said.

Referring to the Hurriyat’s role, Wani stated that the APHC is a conglomerate of different state based social and political organisations, which seeks for a just and peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

The constituents of the amalgam, he said have been campaigning the cause of Kashmir within the confines of a legal framework since the past several decades. Terming APHC as a legitimate political platform Wani said that any attempt by the Indian government to blacklist the forum would be a blatant violation of the UN resolutions that grant the people of Kashmir every right to fight the foreign occupation. Rather blacklisting legitimate political voices he said that India should rein in Hindutva goons who work hand in glove with men in uniform to persecute Kashmir on one pretext or the other.