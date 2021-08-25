First-ever liver transplantation surgery of children performed at GIMS

Successful liver transplant surgeries of two children were performed at Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS) Gambat, Khairpur. Director of Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Dr. Rahim Bakhash Buatti while talking to the media on Tuesday said that departments Liver Transplant and Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) surgery performed their first-ever liver transplantation surgery of two children. He said that the surgery of two children, a 4-year old boy Mavia from Karachi and a 15-month old infant Zeeshan from Okara were operated at the hospital free of cost. Dr. Rahim further informed that livers had been donated by children months and added that liver transplant usually costs Rs 5 million but these surgeris of children were conducted free of cost.













