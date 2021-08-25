72 shopkeepers booked, seven sent to prison for profiteering

District administration has booked 72 shopkeepers from different localities during a crackdown on profiteers and sent 7 shopkeepers to prison. According to official sources, the district administration during it campaign against profiteers till August 23 and around 72 shopkeepers were booked for overcharging and profiteers. Later, seven shopkeepers also sent to the prison while a total fine of Rs 2.4 million was also imposed on shopkeepers. In this regard DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi chaired a meeting on Tuesday and directed the officers concerned to expedite the campaign against the profiteers and taking strict action. Strict action would also be initiated against the Price Control Magistrates over poor performance warned DC and added that It was essential to discourage profiteers in order to contain inflation.













