RCB accelerates development work in Cantt areas

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated the development work in Cantt areas to complete the ongoing projects within the shortest possible time frame.

According to RCB spokesman, President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani while paying a surprise visit to Convoy Road, Sher Khan Road, Chungi No. 22, and Kashmir Road had directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work as soon as possible.

Inspecting the development work he also instructed the RCB officers to accelerate the road carpeting work of Sher Khan Road, Chungi No.22, and other roads of the Cantt and no compromise should be made on the quality of work.

The spokesman informed that RCB was also removing permanent and temporary encroachments from different areas particularly from all footpaths to facilitate the citizens as instructed by the President Cantonment Board.

All available resources were being utilized to provide facilities to the Cantt residents, he said adding that the officials concerned had also been warned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated.