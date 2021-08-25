NAEAC Board approves annual work plan for FY 2021-22

The 17th Council meeting of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) was held in Lecture Hall, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana, Chairperson NAEAC extended an effusive welcome to the honorable members particularly new ones and dispensed the accomplishments of the council during last financial year with future vision to upgrade and revitalize its working. He accentuated major challenges like financial sustainability of council, revision of evaluation tool kit, enhancement of evaluator pool, hand holding of emerging HEIs to ameliorate standards of education. However he expressed his disquietude about mushroom growth of agricultural DAI’s in the country without formal approvals and infra-structure.

Later Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Council Secretary presented the agenda items in a phased manner. Council members with accord approved the minutes of 16th meeting, annual work plan, accreditation rating of different programs of various universities awarded in the last fiscal year and budget for the year 2021- 22. In order to embrace latest innovations in different disciplines and to comprehend the minimum standards of new emerging disciplines the council also approved the revised Evaluation Manual. The new subjects including Dairy Sciences, Nutritional Sciences, Nutrition & Dietetics, and Range management were approved to be accredited by NAEAC.

NAEAC decided to adopt environmental friendly accreditation process by opting for paperless system. For this purpose Accreditation Automation System (AAS) is being developed. NAEAC also launched its transfigured website which underwent structural changes in order to make it more user friendly and attractive. In his concluding remarks Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana thanked all the participants for the participation and valuable suggestions.