KP assembly passes social security bill to ensure safety of workers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed ‘The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Social Security Bill, 2021 to ensure safety and protection of workers.

The bill was moved by Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The statement of the employees’ social security stated that the workers were instrumental in national development and economic growth. They were the real producer of goods and services which were at the end to consumed or used by the general public.

“It is the duty of the state to ensure safety and protection of workers. For this purpose the state has taken various steps through both legislative and administrative means.”

“The duty of the state is to provide social security to the workers and employees working in different establishments, said that draft of the bill.”

The employees and their dependent have the right to various benefits under the social security program such as sickness benefits, maternity benefits, employment injury, death compensation and others.

Moreover, a detailed mechanism for the payment or grant of the above mentioned benefits as well as the deposit to be made by the employer for the benefit of his employees was necessary to be provided. “It is also desirable and necessary to register establishments for the purpose of contribution in respect of his employees and for providing for other incidental matters.

Meanwhile, the second piece of legislation, KP Sentencing Bill, 2021 was deferred for further discussion.” The bill stated to lay down factors to be considered by courts while passing sentence to improve consistency in sentencing.

The scope and application of the bill stated that the provisions of this law would be applicable in cases where a time range of imprisonment is a punishment.

The provisions of this legislation would not be applicable in cases where capital punishment is provided with the range of punishments.

The purpose of sentencing that a court dealing with an offender in respect of his offence would have regard to the purpose of sentencing being the punishment of offenders, reduction of crime including its reduction by deterrence, reforms and rehabilitation of offender, protection of the public and making reparation by offenders to persons affected by their offences, the bill stated.

Similarly, The Khyber Pashtunkhwa Shops and Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, KP Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Bill, 2021 tabled in House. All the bills were moved by Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. Later, the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani adjourned the proceedings till Friday 10am.