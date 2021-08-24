IMF chief thanks Pakistan on staff’s ‘safe & swift evacuation’ from Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has sent a note of thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressing gratitude over the “safe and swift evacuation” of its staff from Afghanistan

“I wish to offer my deep and sincere gratitude on behalf of the International Monetary Fund and its staff for Pakistan’s assistance, in the safe and swift evacuation of Fund personnel and their families from Afghanistan,” reads the letter dated 23 August 2020, as shared by the PM Office on Tuesday.

The IMF head especially appreciated the “instrumental roles” played by Pakistan’s ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Defence, as well as the Governor State Bank of Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s efforts at the highest levels, amid immensely difficult and complex circumstances, to help the Fund by securing a corridor to the airport and arranging the convoy that included our staff, were absolutely critical to this successful evacuation,” she said.

“Thank you very much, from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

Georgieva said IMF was grateful for the partnership with Pakistan and looked forward to continuing the cooperation.

She also extended best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan.