PM extols rise in confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan

imran-khan.Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed satisfaction over the positive score given of the Business Confidence Index (BCI) survey by Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), calling it the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan’s economy.

“More good news on economic front. The OICCI’s BCI Survey shows Pak standing at positive score of 9%, an improvement of 59% from -50% score of May ’20,” he tweeted.

He mentioned that the confidence of OICCI members stands at +34% versus -74% in 2020, a turnaround of 108%. “Dramatic rise in confidence of business especially foreign investors,” he wrote. Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to highlight from the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 the immense investment opportunities offered by the government to foreign investors.

Chairing a review meeting on Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2020 in October this year, the prime minister stressed on giving special focus on projects like Ravi River Project, Central Business District and tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern Areas. The prime minister also urged attracting foreign investment in promotion of domestic mineral resources, information technology and religious tourism. He directed the provincial governments to finalize the preparations for the Expo at the earliest. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said promotion of the construction sector especially progress in building of affordable and low cost housing was the top priority of the government.

He was chairing a meeting to review the prices and demand and supply of essential items of daily use and construction material.

The prime minister directed that all possible steps should be taken to ensure supply of raw material used in the construction sector. He instructed that the supply of basic items like edible oil according to demand and the stability of prices should also be ensured. Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The evolving situation in Afghanistan was discussed.

The prime minister underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for regional stability. He stressed that safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan are vitally important.

The prime minister said that peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution would contribute to the stabilization efforts. He further underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan, both to address humanitarian needs and help in economic sustenance.

The two prime ministers exchanged views on ongoing evacuation efforts. The Belgian prime minister conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours. He also extended invitation to the prime minister to visit Belgium. Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.