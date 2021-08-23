Pakistan working for an inclusive interim setup in Afghanistan: FM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan was working for an inclusive broad-based interim setup in Afghanistan to further peace and stability in the neighbouring country.

Addressing a press conference here, Qureshi said the views of the international community were in sync with thinking of Pakistan on the present situation in Afghanistan. The minister said he held conversations with a number of foreign ministers in previous days and they acknowledged that Pakistan was playing a vital and critical role in these challenging times. The world was looking towards Pakistan and it wanted help in evacuating their nationals from Afghanistan, he said, adding very few embassies were working in Kabul and Pakistani embassy was one of them.

“We are keeping an eye on the situation in Afghanistan,” he said adding the international community wanted Pakistan to promote an inclusive arrangement in Afghanistan. Afghanistan had a number of ethnic groups which had a role to play, he explained.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud exchanged views on situation in Afghanistan and on other issues of bilateral importance. During the telephonic conversation, the foreign minister underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. In the bilateral context, the two foreign ministers reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during the visit of Saudi foreign minister to Pakistan in July 2021. Expressing satisfaction at the growing momentum in relations, they agreed to further strengthen the cooperation in diverse fields.