NAB has evidence of money laundering by ‘big fish’: chairman

Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review overall performance of the watchdog at NAB Headquarters on Monday. He said that NAB has solid evidence of laundering of billions of rupees by the ‘big fish’ through fake accounts in the names of ‘falooda walas’, ‘chhabri walas’ and ‘paparr walas’.

The chairman said that NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by utilizing all available resources as per law. He said that NAB had constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. He said the CIT had the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of the monetary and land revenue department which is lending quality.

He said NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against corruption and the chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. He said NAB was considered a role model organization in SAARC countries. The Chairman said that NAB from Oct 2017 to June, 2021 has recovered Rs 535 billion from corrupt elements which is a record achievement as compared to other years which shows a commitment and dedication of NAB officers towards performance of their national responsibilities in eradication of corruption from the country.

He said that NAB has recovered Rs. 822 billion directly and indirectly since its inception and there are 1273 corruption cases, having an accumulative volume of approximately Rs. 1300 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts. The performance of NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international institutions. The Bureau is the focal organization of Pakistan under the United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). Pakistan.