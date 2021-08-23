Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case

An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till Sept 23.

Duty judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings due to transfer of the judge concerned. The two brothers appeared before the court and got their attendance marked.

A counsel for the Khwaja brothers submitted that the Cantonment Board elections were being held and requested for not fixing the matter during that period. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Sept 23. The court has recorded statements of nine prosecution witnesses so far, whereas the total number of witnesses is 130.

The NAB alleged that the Khwaja brothers established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process.