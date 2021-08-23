LGH upgraded as state-of-the-art institution

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been upgraded as a state-of-the-art institution, where a patient-friendly environment has been provided in the emergency department.

This was stated by Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while talking to the media, here on Monday.

He said that swift diagnostic facilities were being provided to the patients free-of-cost, and the trust of people was increasing in the LGH medical services day by day.

He said the LGH emergency department was established in 2007 with 110 beds, but the administration took steps to expand its capacity up to 220 beds.

He said training courses were being conducted regularly in the hospital to enhance professionalism among doctors, nurses and paramedics.