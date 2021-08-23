Efforts being made to collect statistics of newborns

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that efforts are being made to collect the statistics of children that are being born in public-private hospitals and homes across the province.

She said this during a meeting with immunization team of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department on Monday.

The meeting also exchanged views on Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and National Health Support Programme in the province. Dr Yasmin said that it was vital to collect accurate statistics of born children in Punjab for ensuring the provision of good healthcare facilities. She said that role of lady health workers was important for collecting statistics of newly born children in the province.