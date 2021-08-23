Body stresses amendments in bill to ensure punishment to drug peddlers

Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control has stressed amendment in bill for narcotics control to ensure strict punishment to the drug peddlers. The meeting of Senate Body on Narcotics Control was held in the Parliament House on Monday with Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry. Senator Falak Naz, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and senior officers from the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with all concerned attended the meeting. The agenda entailed consideration of the Bill titled ‘Control of Narcotics Substances (Second Amendment) Act 2020 referred to the Committee by the House on 13 July, 2021. The budget of the Ministry was discussed as well.













