PHA allocates space for women, children at parks

Separate spaces have been allocated for women and children at all parks in Multan to prevent chances of harassment targeting women, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) chairman said on Monday.

“Entry of male adults has been banned at these spaces inside parks,” Ejaz Hussain Janjua told APP.

“Some parks in Multan were already exclusively specific for women, however, now we have decided to allocate a separate space in all parks for women and children.”

The new arrangement would be enforced strictly, Janjua said adding that all the security guards have been told to bring their licensed weapons with them when on duty inside parks. Earlier, they were not allowed to bring weapons in parks, he added.

When asked about the Punjab government’s ban imposed on TikTokers’or those having channels on social media accounts, he said no one would be allowed to shoot a video for TikTok or any social media channel. “Our guards and staff would remain alert.”