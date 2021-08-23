Carrefour Pakistan prepares fresh graduates for new opportunities

Carrefour, owned and operated byMajid AlFuttaim in Pakistan,is offering new career opportunities to its freshly inducted graduates, with little or no experience,to develop their professional skills through an intensive four-month training programme. The Management Trainee Programme (MTP),offered in Lahore, is geared towards developing individuals as future leaders in various aspects of the business, and allowing them to claim managerial roles after formal training and evaluationin different areas of Carrefour’s operations and processes.

Thousands of fresh graduates showed interest in the opportunity from which the selected traineeswere chosen based on a rigorous criterion.During the training, the participants will be integrated into the day-to-day operations of their teams and will assume full responsibility for the tasks assigned to them. The participants, under the direction established by their mentors and needs of the company, will follow their professional paths.

Speaking about the efficacy of the Management Trainee Programme, UmerLodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistanat Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Pakistan has a large pool of extremely talented young graduates,and to continue our mission of supporting local talent, we strongly believe that investing in the development of their skill set is the way forward. That is why the Management Trainee Programmewill play a significant role as an accelerated pathway that will help fresh graduates unlock their full potential. This programme will not only help them build leadership skills, but also impart other valuable business skills, such as effective communication, professional self-awareness and adopting a holistic view of the business.”