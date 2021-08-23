NIC Lahore at LUMS brings Stanford SEED’s SPARK program to Pakistan

Continuing its mission to empower, enable and facilitate the next generation of problem solvers in Pakistan, National Incubation Center Lahore at LUMS is collaborating with Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business to launch its SPARK program for Pakistani entrepreneurs.

An offering of Stanford SEED, this four-month program is for early-stage entrepreneurs in traction or growth stage and seeks to empower them with practical tools to refine and develop their businesses through an action-based curriculum, networking opportunities with peers, one-on-one mentorship, and live expert-sessions.

Applicants to the SPARK program must meet stringent criteria for entry: they must be working full- time on an incorporated venture; have a Minimum Viable Product or a service with revenues and/or financial transactions related to the business; have a team, website, and professional social media presence; and be proficient in using digital tools and comfortable with e-learning.

“For Pakistan to realize its youth dividend, we must upskill to the highest global standards. Our youth has abundant potential and just need our help in empowering them with skills, access, and inspiration.

This is exactly what we aim for at NIC LUMS and our collaboration with Stanford is yet another way in which we are realizing our mission and enabling world class resources for our aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Saleem Ahmad, Chairman NIC Lahore and Quetta.

The collaboration with Stanford University augments NICL’s goal to incubate a greater percentage of businesses that address a large commercial opportunity and attract significant investment capital.

The program culminates at an Investor Summit, where top investors and industry experts interact with the promising start-ups. The Center is geared to host its upcoming Investor Summit on August 28 and 29, and is initiating its next cohort of entrepreneurs in September.

The Stanford SEED program commences September 7, 2021 and interested applicants may contact via email: niclahore@lums.edu.pk.