Moscow-led bloc ‘concerned’ Taliban yet to form govt

A Moscow-led security bloc said Monday it was concerned that the Taliban had not yet started forming a transitional government in Afghanistan, a week after the group’s military takeover of the country. Russia has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul and welcomed the Taliban’s promise after the militants completed their takeover last weekend to form an “inclusive” government. But two Taliban sources told AFP Monday that the group would not announce the makeup of its government until the United States completed its troop withdrawal. “It raises serious concern that the promises of Taliban representatives to help form a coalition government reflecting the aspirations and interests of all Afghan nationalities have not yet entered the implementation stage,” said Stanislav Zas, secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). Zas was speaking at an online conference of the bloc that includes former Soviet states Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan. He said that the bloc would take “additional measures to strengthen the security of CSTO member states”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the measures would be implemented by September 16, though no details were provided.













