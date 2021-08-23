Shaniera responds to criticism over apologising to ‘good men’

Shaniera Akram on Monday defended her tweet apologising to ‘good men’ in the wake of rising harassment cases in the country after it received considerable flak last week.

The activist was blasted for seemingly pandering to men after she addressed a tweet to Pakistan’s ‘good men’ following the public harassment of a TikToker in Lahore’s Iqbal Park on Aug. 14. “My heart goes out to all the good men of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your brothers have failed you,” she had said.

Early on Monday, Shaniera Akram responded to the criticism, saying, “If people didn’t understand the intention of my tweet then that’s not my problem. Trust me, I don’t just tweet for the sake of it!”

“I think you all know me enough by now to know exactly where my heart lies especially when it comes to the welfare of women and children in Pakistan!” she added. Many people have come out to support her stance in the replies of her latest tweet, with one user commenting, “I think you don’t have to take every comment seriously, Pakistan is a place where we all know loud voices can win over logic.”

Shaniera Akram’s earlier tweet was met with harsh criticism with many left confused by it as it seemed to console men when the victims of the recent spate of horrific crimes and assault have been women. read more Netizens made their confusion about Shaniera Akram’s tweet apparent, with many resharing it with their own questions and statements. “Yes. If there’s a victim in all of what’s been happening, it’s men,” one user had said sarcastically.