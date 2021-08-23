Daily Times

Esra shares the teaser of her new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has left her millions of fans swooning over her first trailer of her new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Ugur Gunes is the co-star in the new drama serial.

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared the first trailer of the drama.

The fans and fellow showbiz stars praised the 28-year old Turkish star for her amazing performance in the upcoming drama. In a video posted by the actress on Facebook-owned app, she is seen dancing her heart.

She thanked her fans and followers on social media for their love and support.

Esra had earlier posted a stunning picture from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar, with a message, “Good morning! I’m ready for the new day. Your comments for the first teaser of #KanunsuzTopraklar made us very happy, all team and me want to say thank you,”.

She also wrote: “New teasers and the pictures are on the way!,”.

