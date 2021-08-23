‘Bell Bottom’ banned in the Middle East

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’, which became the first film to be released amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India was recently banned in a few countries for tampering with historical facts.

According to a report in a news portal, the film is based on a real-life incident set during the time when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India. It is a story of an aero plane hijacked in the 1980s. The film certification in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar has banned the film for allegedly ‘tampering with historical facts.’

The second half of ‘Bell Bottom’ shows the hijackers taking the aircraft to Dubai from Lahore

The second half of ‘Bell Bottom’ shows the hijackers taking the aircraft to Dubai from Lahore. As per the actual incident that took place in 1984, United Arab Emirates Defence Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum had personally handled the situation and it was the UAE authorities who had nabbed the hijackers. The source further told the news portal that there is a strong possibility that the Censor Board in the Middle Eastern countries must have taken objection to it and hence banned the film.