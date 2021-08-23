Mahira wishes Asim Raza on his birthday

Pakistani leading film actress Mahira Khan has shared a birthday wish for film and television director Asim Raza.

Mahira Khan extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Asim Raza, who turned 55 on Saturday. She took to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Asim to wish him a very happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my one and only Asim my heart is full of love and respect for you. Has always been,” Mahira wrote.

“You know how much I love you you are truly one of a kind. A kind that’s rare and we are lucky to have you,” she said.

The Raees actress went on to say “May you always always be happy and healthy, may you continue to create magic, may you be surrounded by goodness Ameen, Yours, Mahiru” followed by a heart emoji.