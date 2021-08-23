Ali Zafar honours young sports heroes for outstanding performances

Singer-actor and philanthropist Ali Zafar has honoured the young sports heroes for their inspiring accomplishments in their respective sports.

The singer presented cash awards on the behalf of Ali Zafar Foundation to Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker Nida Dar, Olympian Nadeem Arshad, weightlifter Talha Talib, 19-year-old climber Shehroz Kashif and flamboyant all-rounder of Pakistan women’s cricket team Aliya Riaz.

Ali Zafar was guest of honour at a special ceremony organized by the District Government Lahore in the honour of these young sports heroes. He was also accompanied by his mother Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen, the Vice Chancellor of University of Home Economics Lahore.

Ali Zafar was the guest of honour at a special ceremony organised by District Government Lahore in honour of these young sports heroes

The singer requested sponsors and brands to invest in sportsmen, saying that sports have a power to inspire, unite people from diverse backgrounds and create hope. Ali Zafar also stressed that women participating in sports should be provided equal opportunities, rewards and recognition. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddassir Riaz Malik said celebrities demand huge money for coming to events, but Ali Zafar is so humble that he didn’t only accept their request to grace the occasion, but he also gave cash awards to these inspiring young men and women from his pocket.