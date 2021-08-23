Progressive policies benefitting businesses: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Monday that the government has instilled a new zeal in the business community through its progressive, consistent and transparent policies. Commenting on the recently conducted Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey – Wave 20 by the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the finance minister welcomed the trust and confidence shown by the business community in Pakistan over the economic policies of the present government.

He said that the federal budget 2021-22 was welcomed by the business community as pro-people, growth-oriented and business friendly. Thus, with other positive developments taking place on the international front, like the International Monetary Fund’s SDR allocation for member countries, including Pakistan, will lead towards an all-inclusive and sustainable economic growth as envisaged by the prime minister, said Tarin.

The recently conducted Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey- Wave 20 by OICCI has indicated that the overall BCI has increased by 59% and stands at +9% (from -50% during May 2020) and +34% (from -74% in May, 2020) for OICCI members; as positive perceptions on several aspects have pushed back some negative macro-economic factors during the last survey.