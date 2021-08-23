Muhammad Iqbal appointed as DG special initiatives FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Muhammad Iqbal Bhawana, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Director General, Special Initiatives, FBR (station at Karachi). According to the FBR notification issued on Monday, he relinquished the charge of the post of Director General, Directorate General of Law and Prosecution, Islamabad (station at Karachi) and assumed the charge. FBR also notified that Abdul Majid Yousfani, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post of Director General (OPS), Directorate General of Law and Prosecution, Islamabad (stationed at Karachi). Ms Zeba Azhar, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post of Director, Directorate of Law and Prosecution, Karachi.













