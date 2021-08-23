Rupee weakens against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 24 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs164.42 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs164.18. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs163.95 and Rs164.95 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by Rs1.15 and closed at Rs192.82 against the last day’s trading of Rs191.67, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.49, whereas an increase of 84 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs224.45 as compared to its last closing of Rs223.61. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 07 paisa each to close at Rs44.76 and Rs43.84 respectively.













