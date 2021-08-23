Gold price jumps to Rs94,500 per 10gm

Gold prices gained around 0.6 percent in the international market on Monday as the US dollar weakened. At 1200 hours GMT, gold in the international market was available at $1,792.20 per ounce after gaining $10.50. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan increased to Rs94,500 after gaining Rs500. The closing prices of the yellow metal in the country remained Rs94,000 on Friday last. The Technical Confluences Detector (CTD) shows that gold has regained the powerful resistance, now turned as support, at $1784. The next critical resistance is now seen at $1793. The buyers will then target the $1795 supply zone, which is the meeting point of the previous week’s high, pivot point one-week R1 and SMA200 four-hour. Acceptance above the latter will clear the path towards the $1800 round figure, above which the doors will open up for a test of the $1,808 resistance. Meanwhile, if the aforementioned crucial resistance turned support at $1784 caves in, then a drop towards $1775 is inevitable. The confluence of the SMA200 one-hour and Fibonacci 161.8pc one-day at $1772 could be on the sellers’ radar. According to experts, gold remained firm as the US dollar weakened from multi-month tops touched on Friday last.













