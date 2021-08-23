Tractor production increased by 54.83pc in 11 months

Tractor production in the country during the last 11 months of the last financial year recorded about 54.83 percent growth as compared to the production of corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July-June, 2020-21, about 50,486 tractors manufactured locally as compared the assembling of 32,608 units of same period of the previous year, according the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for June 2021 with base year 2005-06 which have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

On a month on month basis, domestic tractor production grew by 25.10 percent in the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of the previous year, it added.

In June 2021, about 5,054 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 4,040 tractors in the same month of last financial year, the data revealed. Meanwhile, domestic assembling of trucks grew by 29.30 percent, trucks and buses production increased by 7.14 percent and 66.64 percent respectively. It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI in the country increased by 14.85 percent during the period from July-June 2020-21 as compared to the same period of the previous year.