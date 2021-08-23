Pakistan to host Afghanistan for ODI series next month

The three-match One-day International (ODI) series featuring Afghanistan and Pakistan has been relocated from Sri Lanka to Pakistan.

The decision was made owing to logistical difficulties caused by a lack of aircraft out of Kabul and a Covid-19 shutdown in Sri Lanka, according to sources.

Following the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan, no commercial aircraft are flying out of Kabul, and Sri Lanka imposed a 10-day lockdown on Friday, two days only after the government recorded 3793 new Covid-19 infections and the nation’s highest single-day death count of 187.

The Afghan team was scheduled to drive by road to Pakistan, then fly to Dubai, and finally on to Colombo for the series, but the convoluted route is causing logistical issues due to the Covid-19 regulations.

For the series next month, the Pakistan administration has already given visas to the Afghanistan team.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

“Pakistan has granted visas to the Afghan cricket team; we hope and pray that the Afghan cricket team will bring smiles to the people of Afghanistan,” the tweet said.

Although the series will be played in Pakistan, it would still be a home series for Afghanistan. The series was originally planned to be held in the UAE, but the plan fell apart and it was later scheduled to be held in Sri-Lanka. Keeping in view the surge in infections in Sri-Lanka the ACB has agreed to play in Pakistan.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Hasan Ali are expected to be rested for the upcoming series.