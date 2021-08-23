BMX World Championships: Bethany Shriever takes women’s final to add to Olympic title

Bethany Shriever added a world title to her Olympic crown as the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist won the women’s BMX World Championships.

Shriever, 22, cruised to victory in the final after a three-rider crash took out reigning world champion Alise Willoughby of the United States.

The former teaching assistant is the first woman to hold both BMX supercross titles at the same time.

Judy Baauw was second, with Dutch compatriot Laura Smulders third.

Shriever, who started in lane eight, looked elated as she crossed the line in Arnhem in the Netherlands to claim her second title in three weeks.

After the race, the Olympic champion said “it was hard to believe” what had happened.

“I’ve been riding consistently and I just wanted to go out there and have a good time, like I did in Tokyo.” she said.

“I went in gate eight, I was relaxed and happy. I had an alright start and just managed to dig in and take the win. I’m aghast!”

Shriever controlled the race from start to finish thanks to her blistering pace out of the gate.

Her position on the outside, which Shriever said she felt “pretty chill” about, worked to her advantage as she avoided being caught up in the first-corner tangle between Willoughby, American Felicia Stancil and Swiss rider Zoe Claessens.

Shriever’s story of success is a remarkable one, given the situation she found herself in two years ago.

The then 19-year-old, who won the junior world title in 2017, said it was “worrying” she needed to crowdfund £50,000 in a bid to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Her dream of representing Great Britain was not only realised, she eventually managed to claim gold in style by holding off two-time champion Mariana Pajon in the final.

“Thanks for watching guys: Mum, Dad, Brynn; I love you all,” Shriever said in acknowledgement to her family watching on.

“Another gold medal – I can’t believe it!”