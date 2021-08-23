OIC warns against Afghanistan becoming a ‘terror safe haven’

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday called upon the future Afghan leadership and the international community to see to it that Afghanistan never shelters ‘terrorist organisations’, and called for inclusive dialogue to resolve the crisis following the Taliban’s takeover.

The Jeddah-based 57-member organisation said it would dispatch envoys to Afghanistan to stress the importance of “peace, stability, and national reconciliation”.

Other multi-national organisations have indicated they will convene to consider how to tackle the situation in Afghanistan, including the G7, a week after the Taliban re-took power.

In a statement, the OIC “called upon the future Afghan leadership and the international community to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or haven for terrorists and not allow terrorist organisations to have a foothold there.” It also raised the alarm over the humanitarian situation in the country, with surging numbers of displaced people and refugees. The organisation “called on the Member States, the Islamic financial institutions, and partners to act swiftly to provide humanitarian assistance in the areas that need it the most and urgently.”

The body’s calls and decisions are mostly symbolic, but it shows mistrust towards the Taliban who took over Kabul last week, and how some Muslim countries are concerned about the new reality on the ground in Afghanistan.

According to the final communiqué, the OIC expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the commitment of the OIC’s Member States to help them bring peace, security, stability, and development to Afghanistan.

The meeting reiterated the OIC’s commitment towards Afghanistan as expressed in its resolutions adopted by the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), other meetings, and the Makkah Declaration issued on July 11, 2018 by the International Ulama Conference on Peace and Stability in Afghanistan.

The meeting highlighted the international community’s expectations from the future leadership in Afghanistan regarding promoting national reconciliation, observance of the international conventions and agreements, and adherence to the international governing norms enshrined in the UN Charter and resolutions.

The meeting underscored the necessity to protect and respect the right to life, security, and dignity of the people of Afghanistan in compliance with the tolerant Islamic principles and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The meeting expressed serious concern about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan because of the increased flow of IDPs and refugees due to the current situation in the country, the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic and drought; and in this respect, called on the Member States, the Islamic financial institutions, and partners to act swiftly to provide humanitarian assistance in the areas that need it the most and urgently.

The meeting called on the Secretary-General to engage with donor financial institutions to provide necessary assistance to alleviate the suffering of the IDPs in Afghanistan and the Afghan refugees in neighboring countries and underscored the importance of the OIC’s Mission in Kabul to play a crucial role in coordinating the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The meeting underscored cooperation in facilitating safe evacuation operations and underscored that civilians wishing to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to do that.