Your right to know Monday, August 23, 2021


Israel strikes Gaza after border clashes

AFP

Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza after clashes between its troops and Palestinian protesters left dozens injured, including an Israeli border policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who were both critically wounded. The escalation came exactly three months since Israel and Hamas reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years. Israeli troops fired at Palestinian protesters who gathered near the Gaza border wall, the army and Palestinian witnesses said. A Palestinian gunman fired at Israeli troops through an opening in the wall and crowds of young protesters hurled explosives over the barrier and tried to scale it. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said the injured included a 13-year-old boy left in a critical condition after being hit in the head. “Forty-one civilians were wounded with various injuries,” the ministry said in a statement, with Hamas saying “thousands” of protesters had taken part. The Israel Border Police said a 21-year-old sniper in its undercover unit was critically wounded when he was shot by a Palestinian protester. “His condition is critical and there is a risk to his life,” it said of the wounded officer. Hamas had called a protest to mark the burning 52 years ago of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

