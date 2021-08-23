Pakistan pledges foolproof security to Chinese citizens

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said that foolproof security will be ensured to Chinese citizens and companies functioning in Pakistan.

Sheikh Rasheed was speaking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who visited him at his residence to discuss matters of interest between the two countries. During the meeting, the Chinese envoy and the interior minister also discussed the ties between Pakistan and China and the overall regional situation.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the region has got great importance due to changing situation in Afghanistan. He added long-lasting peace in Afghanistan is important for the region as well as for the international community. He said that Pakistan will continue playing its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan and for a stable government. He added the government of Pakistan is providing full assistance to those leaving Afghanistan.

The minister told the Chinese envoy that the government will take further measures to ensure security to Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. He said that a joint strategy was being prepared for the security of Chinese citizens. “No one can become a hurdle in the relations and joint ventures between Pakistan and China,” he added.

The Chinese envoy said that a number of Chinese companies are working in Pakistan on several projects. He said that the Chinese government is thankful to the interior ministry for the provision of facilities to its nationals working in the country.

A day earlier, China had asked Pakistan to severely punish the perpetrators of Gwadar suicide attack and take ‘practical steps’ to ensure such incidents do not occur again.