Punjab decides to actively participate in Dubai Expo

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while presiding over a meeting at the CM’s Office, on Sunday decided that the Punjab government will participate comprehensively in the Dubai Expo.

It was decided in the meeting that the government will showcase its culture and trade at the Dubai Expo. Southern Punjab, Central Punjab and Potohar Region will also be given due representation in the Dubai Expo. The meeting also decided in principle to give representation to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private sector in Dubai Expo as well. The Chief Minister while addressing the meeting said that culture, trade, tourism, and salient features of Punjab’s shining traditions will be highlighted in the Dubai Expo. Usman Buzdar said that the purpose of participating in the Dubai Expos is to promote the softer image of Pakistan. Foreign investors will also be introduced to the opportunities in business and tourism in Punjab. Due awareness will be given to the world about the business-friendly atmosphere of Punjab, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and other concerned officials attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has taken another unprecedented step and decided to launch a Rescue Air Ambulance Service in the province. The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to finalize all the matters to launch the Rescue Air Ambulance Service as soon as possible and said that the start of Rescue Air Ambulance will give a new identity to rescue services. Usman Buzdar said that Punjab will be the first province in the region which will launch Rescue Air Ambulance adding that the launch of this service will extend the scope of rescue to remote areas as well. He termed the Air Ambulance Service a prime need of the time. He said that every human life is precious and timely treatment is the right of every individual. He said that the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps to further improve the rescue services in Punjab which have been acknowledged at the international level as well.

Add. Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the CM and DG Rescue Services Punjab were also present on this occasion.

Separately, Special Coordinator to CM on Child Protection Sara Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office and presented him three years performance report of the Child Protection Bureau and thanked him for extending his full support for safeguarding the rights of children. The chief minister said that the government is determined to safeguard the rights of the children. He said that not a single meeting of the board of the Child Protection Bureau took place in the last 12 years of previous regimes. The incumbent government has turned the Bureau into a vibrant institute and its scope will be extended to every district of Punjab. He further stated that the Punjab government is providing all-out resources to the bureau to safeguard the rights of destitute and helpless children. Usman Buzdar directed to take indiscriminate action against the gangs involved in child beggary and said that children living in the child bureau are like our own children and no stone will be left unturned to safeguard their rights. Usman Buzdar said that he will inaugurate the Faisalabad Child Protection Bureau during his visit to Faisalabad. He lauded the performance Child Protection Bureau. Sara Ahmad apprised Usman Buzdar about the measures taken by the bureau to prevent the incident of torture and force beggary from the children. She also invited the Chief Minister to inaugurate the Child Protection Bureau Faisalabad.