PTI govt focusing on uplift of tourist areas: minister

KP Minister for Labour, Culture, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the PTI government is focusing on the development of various tourists’ attractive areas and has ensured construction of access roads to promote tourism.

He was addressing a ceremony organized in connections with the joining of an important local leader of PML-N and former nazim village council, Habib Khan in PTI at Manari Sar, Alpuri district Shangla on Sunday.

The provincial minister said that during previous governments, Shangla was totally ignored and kept backward. He said that the concentration of the previous elected representatives could have alleviated backwardness and unemployment and foreign investors would have invested in the tourism sector of the area.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that concentration on tourism in Shangla could change the fate of the area. He said that development work in every sector is continued in Shangla, whose completion will help abolished backwardness in the area.

On this occasion, an influential local PML-N leader and former nazim village council, Habib Khan, Afsar Khan, Zahir Zada, Gul Mohammad, Ziauddin, Khaista Mohammad, Mohammad Ali Khan, Wazirzada, Sarbali and Asif Khan announced joining PTI along with their families and associates.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while welcoming them into the PTI fold assured all possible cooperation and said that their first priority is the provision of facilities in far-flung areas of district Shangla to bring them at par with other development areas of the province.