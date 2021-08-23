‘Pakistan to gain economically, politically due to Afghan change’

President Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW), Dr Murtaza Mughal has said that the US and European Union are not engaging the Taliban in dialogue but pressurizing them which is condemnable.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he was of the view that the efforts of the US and EU to cripple Afghanistan economically and isolate it are aimed at destabilizing the new government which will also damage all regional countries, it said.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the attitude of China and Russia is praiseworthy at this critical juncture who are extending cooperation to the new government which enjoys the support of the people.

Taliban’s government has saved the western borders of Pakistan and enabled it to focus extensively on threats from the eastern border which is a big relief, he added.

The President PEW said that the Taliban’s government has also paved the way for Pakistani goods to reach Central Asian and Russian markets while it will bring all regional countries closer.

Change in Afghanistan will also help China extend CPEC to boost regional economies while it has wasted Indian investment worth billions of dollars and New Delhi will continue to lick its wounds for decades, he observed.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the positive attitude of Taliban has averted a civil was which has disappointed their enemies while the US reputation has been damaged due to a historic defeat.

The US has lost around 2.1 trillion dollars in the longest war but it will have to spend almost the same amount on the welfare of the families of deceased troops, disabled military men, and other matters linked to the war which its economy cannot afford.