Sarwar terms India facilitator of terrorists in region

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has termed India as a facilitator of terrorists in the region and said that peace and stability in Pakistan are not being tolerated by India. He said Pakistan has the best armed forces in the world, capable of thwarting the intentions of every enemy of Pakistan, including India.

Talking to PTI delegations from different districts including Azad Kashmir which called on him at Governor’s House Lahore on Sunday, he said that more than 95,843 Kashmiris have been martyred, 22,930 Kashmiri women became widows and more than one lac Kashmiri children have been orphaned due to the atrocities of Indian army. Chaudhry Sarwar said, “Unfortunately, international bodies including the UN have become silent spectators of this heinous act of terrorism of Indian forces. The world needs to break its silence and take action to halt the oppression and Human Rights violations in IIOJK.”

He said that from day one Pakistan’s stance has been the same. Regional peace will remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the UN Resolutions. Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador of Kashmiris and is fighting the case of Kashmiris on all international forums, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan will not shy away from any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir, he added.