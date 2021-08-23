Railways police nabs suspects carrying fake currency notes

Railways police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended four suspects for carrying counterfeit Pakistan currency notes worth Rs9.4 million in a Lahore-bound Karachi train. According to Railways police, the suspects were traveling in Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Express when the police on getting suspicious of their activity, examined their baggage.

“During a search, the police found a chemical used in making counterfeit currency notes,” they said adding that fake currency notes worth over Rs9.4 million were also recovered from their possession.

The police said that a case has been registered against the four suspects and more revelations are expected to emerge as authorities investigate the suspects.

Recently, CIA department of Islamabad police claimed to have arrested three men posing as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) employees preparing and selling counterfeit Pakistan currency. According to the CIA police, three members of a gang preparing counterfeit Pakistani currency were arrested and fake currency notes amounting to 150,000 rupees have been recovered.